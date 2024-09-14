JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,451 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.53% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $73,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBAG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 303,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,795,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $47.53 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

