JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $220.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

