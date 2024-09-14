JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.