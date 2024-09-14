JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

JPM stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.