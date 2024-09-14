JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 222,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $102.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.