JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,371 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $84,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 576,068 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

