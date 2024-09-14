JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $279.00

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.72). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65), with a volume of 196,280 shares.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,743.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

