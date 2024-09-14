Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 69,693 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 103,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 110,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 66,357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

ABT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.