Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,316 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,302 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Kinross Gold worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 238,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after acquiring an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,939,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,920 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.