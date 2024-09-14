Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,861 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $422,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,664,216. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.