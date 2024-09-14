Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of American Woodmark worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

