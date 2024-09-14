Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 279.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

