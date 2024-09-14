Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,480 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Crescent Energy worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

