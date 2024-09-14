Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Karooooo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Report on KARO

Karooooo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.