Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $789,000 Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 176,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $3,554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.1 %

JBSS stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

