Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Groupon worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRPN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 1,848.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $457.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.80. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $590,531.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

