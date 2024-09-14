Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.54 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 55,801 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,248,000 after buying an additional 51,307 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.7% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 120.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

