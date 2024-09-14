Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.96 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.