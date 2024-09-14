Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,555 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Affirm worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Affirm from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

AFRM opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.51.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,045 in the last ninety days. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

