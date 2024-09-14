Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,388 shares of company stock worth $776,599 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $46.95 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

