Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $105.08 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.