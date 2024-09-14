Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of F5 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,885,390.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,771 shares of company stock worth $1,463,205. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.31 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $210.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

