Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 170,348 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,348 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

