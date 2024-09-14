Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,405 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,911,254. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

