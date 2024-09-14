Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 63,345 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.49% of Pathward Financial worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,819,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.00%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.