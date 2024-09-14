Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,293 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of Kforce worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kforce

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.