Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 29,667 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,667 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the first quarter worth $657,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIZZ opened at $44.49 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

