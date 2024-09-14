Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 708 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of PriceSmart worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,714. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

