Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $7.13 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 206,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Avista by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Avista by 140.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avista by 109.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 68,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

