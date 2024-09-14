Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $7.27 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 193,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

