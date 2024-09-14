Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,140 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,574,984 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $5,452,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 583.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 69,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

