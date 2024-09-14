KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.24% of KB Home worth $118,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in KB Home by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

KB Home Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE KBH opened at $86.04 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

