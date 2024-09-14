KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Trimmed by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after buying an additional 113,140 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after buying an additional 1,148,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $77,193,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

