Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

