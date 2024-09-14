Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

