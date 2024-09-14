Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.42

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$152.42 and traded as low as C$151.98. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$155.71, with a volume of 67,278 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2961093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$148.96 per share, with a total value of C$208,537.00. In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$148.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,537.00. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

