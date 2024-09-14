Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 8,931 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

