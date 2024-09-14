Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

VOPKY opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

