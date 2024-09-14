KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 3,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, TD Cowen cut KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.37 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 74.03% and a negative return on equity of 389.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in KORE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KORE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

