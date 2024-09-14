Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399,820 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

