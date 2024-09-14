Laura E. Niklason Sells 157,704 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 15.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

