Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Cut by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $155.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.