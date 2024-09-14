Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.07 ($0.07). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities shares last traded at GBX 5.07 ($0.07), with a volume of 423 shares trading hands.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.82.
About Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities
SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.