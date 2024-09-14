Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,580,981. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.