Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.40. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 30,510 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 7.5 %
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 62.40%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
