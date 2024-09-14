Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.39

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.39 and traded as low as C$3.20. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 371,004 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$706.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.