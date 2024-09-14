Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.66

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.66 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 58.47 ($0.76). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 58.04 ($0.76), with a volume of 70,242,231 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

