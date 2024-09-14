Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,964 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Loews by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,737.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

L stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

