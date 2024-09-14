LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $198.68

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.68 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 209.40 ($2.74). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.73), with a volume of 3,623,579 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on LMP. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.28) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
In related news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($611,655.36). 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
