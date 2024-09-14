Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 19,707 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $512.58 million, a P/E ratio of 95.94 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,337,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,055,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,738.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,337,025 shares in the company, valued at $185,055,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 133,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

